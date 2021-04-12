Transavia wants to fly from Brussels to Innsbruck next winter

Transavia will fly from Brussels to Innsbruck in winter 2021/2022, said Director Marcel de Nooijer to the Dutch aviation portal Luchtvaartnieuws. The plans were to start the route last winter (from 17 December 2020), but could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

De Nooijer explained that “the flights are carried out in a so-called W route. That means that we fly Amsterdam-Innsbruck-Brussels-Innsbruck-Amsterdam.”

This means that the planned base in Brussels is not yet on the cards. Originally, the intention was to fly from Brussels Airport to 9 European holiday destinations in the Mediterranean during the summer of 2020. However, the coronavirus crisis stopped the project.

The KLM low-cost subsidiary will start ticket sales for the coming winter season on Tuesday.