Kenya Airways passenger from New York found dead after emergency landing at Casablanca

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger on board its flight from New York JFK to Nairobi, Kenya. According to the airline, the passenger died mid-flight on Monday, August 22.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Airways said one of the passengers on flight KQ003 (operated by Boeing 787-8 registered 5Y-KZC) was taken ill causing an emergency medical landing in Casablanca in Morocco.

“Upon arrival in Casablanca, airport medical staff found the passenger inert and confirmed that he was deceased,” the statement read.

The airline has sent a message of condolences to the passenger’s family and friends. It also apologised to the other passengers on the flight for the distress.

KQ003 departed on time from New York JFK on Sunday evening and was due to land in Nairobi at 10:30 on Monday, but was eventually rescheduled for arrival at 19:00.