ITA Airways officially welcomed as an IATA member

ITA Airways started its operations on 15 October 2021 with its first flight AZ1637 from Milano Linate to Bari, which landed at 07.35. On the same day, ITA Airways became an IATA member.

The new Italian national airline, with a focus on efficiency and innovation, customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability will fly with a new blue livery, a symbol of the country’s unity and pride, of sport and the Italian national team. On the rudder, the Italian tricolour; on the blue background, the red and white gold ITA Airways logo and stylised icons inspired by Italy’s artistic heritage.

It has started with 52 aircraft (7 wide-bodies, 45 narrow-bodies) to grow to 78 in 2022, with the gradual inclusion of new-generation aircraft that will reach over 75% by 2025, when the total fleet will consist of 105 aircraft.

The official membership ceremony was held on-site at ITA’s Headquarters in Rome on 6th December, during a meeting between IATA Regional Vice President, Rafael Schvartzman, IATA Area Manager, Robert Chad, IATA Regional Director Safety & Flight Operations, Giancarlo Buono and the local IATA Team, and ITA Airways Chief Executive Officer, Fabio Lazzerini, ITA Airways Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Carassai, Chief Strategies & Operations ITA Airways, Giovanna Di Vito, Chief Commercial Officer ITA Airways, Emiliana Limosani and ITA Airways Head of Institutional Affairs, Nicolò Mardegan and his staff Pietro Caldaroni.

“We are extremely proud to receive today the certificate of our IATA membership and to officially join the IATA family. IATA played a crucial role in the commercial start-up of the Company, so it has been the occasion to thank the IATA team for their support in the past months and to share interesting thoughts about our cooperation to face the challenges ahead of the Air Transport industry,” stated Fabio Lazzerini, CEO of ITA Airways.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome ITA Airways to the IATA family. I am sure that ITA Airways will play an active and key role together with IATA advocating for the restart of the Air Transport within Italy and Europe. I speak for myself and the rest of the team when I say that we look forward to strengthening collaborative work together with ITA Airways in the future,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe.

Roma, 16th December 2021