IATA Ground Handling Conference 2024 to focus on sustainability

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 36th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) will focus on integrating more sustainable practices into all aspects of ground handling operations.

Icelandair will host IGHC in Reykjavík, Iceland, from 7-9 May 2024, with discussions focusing on achieving the industry’s net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 goal, talent retention and development, and strategic investments for long-term financial success.

“For aviation to grow its economic and social benefits, effective and more sustainable ground operations are crucial. By prioritizing people, more sustainable operations, and financial resilience we are building a more robust ground handling sector. This year’s IGHC will be an important waypoint to align this important part of the value chain with the aviation sector’s efforts broad efforts to become more sustainable socially, environmentally and financially,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of Ground Operations.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, and Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO, Icelandair will be speaking at the event. Other speakers include:

Atilla Korkmazo?lu , President, Ground Handling & Cargo, Celebi, and ASA chair

, President, Ground Handling & Cargo, Celebi, and ASA chair Philipp Joeinig , CEO, Menzies Aviation

, CEO, Menzies Aviation Archana Arcot, Chief People Officer, Unifi

Session tracks will cover:

Transitioning to electric Ground Service Equipment

Innovating on the ramp

Regulating for safety

Training in ground operations sustainability

Real time baggage tracking

Strengthening service level agreements

Improving People sustainability in ground handling

IGHC will also feature a technical session for IATA to inform ground handling service providers about changes to the Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) program and how it affects their accreditation and registration.

> View the IGHC program (pdf)