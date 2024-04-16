Partnering for a better Planet: IATA Ground Handling Conference 2024 (Reykjavik)

The IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) is set to convene once again, marking its place as the paramount annual gathering for ground handling professionals worldwide. This year’s conference, themed “Partnering for a Better Planet,” underscores the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability and collaborative action. Hosted in Reykjavík, Iceland, a nation renowned for its dedication to green initiatives, IGHC 2024 promises unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies for a more sustainable aviation future.

Why attend IGHC 2024?

Unique Business and Networking Opportunities: IGHC offers a platform for forging strategic partnerships, fostering business relationships, and exploring innovative solutions to industry challenges.

Who will you meet?

Expect to engage with a diverse array of industry stakeholders, including:

Airlines: Representing 30% of attendees, airline delegates include key decision-makers shaping the future of aviation operations.

Ground Service Providers and Airports: Comprising 60% of participants, this segment brings together industry experts responsible for ground handling operations and infrastructure management.

Manufacturers and Solution Providers: Accounting for 10% of delegates, manufacturers and solution providers showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations driving industry advancement.

Testimonials from Industry Leaders:

Attendees from previous IGHC events have lauded the conference for its invaluable insights and networking opportunities:

Jukka Glader, VP Ground Operations, Finnair: “IGHC is a fantastic opportunity to learn about where the industry is going. Would recommend it to everyone in the Ground Handling and Airport ecosystem.”

Michael Adjinbaruk, Consumer Protection Officer, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority: “Undoubtedly, one of the most important industry congregations, it was worth it.”

Nicolette Bamboche, Head of Airport Services, Air Seychelles: “One of the most valuable experiences and events in my calendar.”

Join Us at IGHC 2024:

