Home Airlines Halla Airlines Halla Airlines Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia veers off runway at Mogadishu Airport, Somalia

On 11 July, a Halla Airlines Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia (registered 6O-AAD) operated a domestic flight between Garowe and Mogadishu, Somalia. During landing, the Brasilia veered off the runway and ended up on uneven ground.

Rescue services rushed to the crash site to assist passengers and crew members.

The flight carried thirty-four passengers and crew members.

The Somalian Minister of Transport and Aviation, Fardowso Osman Igaal, who gave an interview to the National Television, reported the incident and said that one person was injured.

Shortly after, the Somalian Civil Aviation Authorities issued a statement confirming the accident, adding that the passengers and crew members only suffered minor injuries. They will launch an investigation into the mishap.

The following images appeared on social media:

A video also appeared online:

Source: Sawirro: Diyaarad sidday rakaab oo maanta ku dhacday garoonka Aadan Cadde

