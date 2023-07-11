Halla Airlines Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia veers off runway at Mogadishu Airport, Somalia

On 11 July, a Halla Airlines Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia (registered 6O-AAD) operated a domestic flight between Garowe and Mogadishu, Somalia. During landing, the Brasilia veered off the runway and ended up on uneven ground.

Rescue services rushed to the crash site to assist passengers and crew members.

The flight carried thirty-four passengers and crew members.

The Somalian Minister of Transport and Aviation, Fardowso Osman Igaal, who gave an interview to the National Television, reported the incident and said that one person was injured.

Shortly after, the Somalian Civil Aviation Authorities issued a statement confirming the accident, adding that the passengers and crew members only suffered minor injuries. They will launch an investigation into the mishap.

The following images appeared on social media:

A video also appeared online:

Video of aircraft type E120, operated by HALLA AIRLINE, crash landing on Runway 05 at Aden Ade International Airport (AAIA) today, at 12:23pm local time. All 34 crew and passengers on board have survived according to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority . One person suffered… pic.twitter.com/tMrX7mcxsY — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 11, 2023

Source: Sawirro: Diyaarad sidday rakaab oo maanta ku dhacday garoonka Aadan Cadde