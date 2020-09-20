Silverstone Air Services Fokker 50 crashes during emergency landing at Mogadishu Airport, Somalia

On 19 September, a Silverstone Air Services Fokker 50 (registered 5Y-MHT and previously operating for Luxair and Skyways Airlines) was operating a domestic cargo flight between Mogadishu and Beledweyne, Somalia. Just after take-off at Mogadishu, however, the aircraft returned to the airport of departure for an emergency landing. During that landing, the aircraft veered off the runway and impacted a perimeter wall.

No casualties, writes Goobjoog News, but the aircraft got damaged beyond repair. The following images appeared on social media:

