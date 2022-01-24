LOT Polish Airlines Embraer E-195 between Warsaw and Brussels suffers decompression; diverts to Dusseldorf

In the afternoon of 24 January, a LOT Polish Airlines Embraer E-195 (registered SP-LND) operated flight LO233 between Warsaw, Poland and Brussels, Belgium.

About 40 minutes into the flight, while flying at an altitude of 34,000 feet, the aircraft suffered a pressurization problem. The pilots squawked a “general emergency”, quickly descended to 10,000 feet and decided to divert to Dusseldorf, Germany.

Footage that appeared on the Facebook page of Polish politician Robert Biedroń indicate that the passengers clearly followed the instructions by the crew while grabbing their nearby oxygen masks.