Swedish regional carrier Air Leap suspends operations, blaming COVID

The management of regional Swedish airline Air Leap has decided to suspend operations and file for reorganization, citing financial issues as a result of a lack of government aid from the COVID 19-pandemic. The airline cancelled all operations today, 24 January 2022.

“The main reason for the decision is that it is not financially defensible to continue the business in its current form with the conditions that exist today,” the airline wrote in a press release.

“The company has maintained airline operations for the past two years during covid-19, with virtually non-existent state support. Air Leap has contributed to maintaining important infrastructure during the pandemic, which we believe should have meant significantly more financial support when you consider the extensive restrictions that our industry has been affected by.”

Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel after 24 January will get an update on Air Leap’s website in the coming days.