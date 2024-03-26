Air France and KLM inaugurated new Air&Rail Terminal at Brussels-Midi railway station

Air France and KLM have inaugurated their newly refurbished Air&Rail Terminal at Brussels-Midi train station, reaffirming their commitment to investing in the Air&Rail product.

With over 4.5 million seats offered since its launch in March 2001, the service integrates train and air travel, providing customers with a seamless journey experience across Belgium, France, and The Netherlands.

Marjan Rintel, CEO of KLM, emphasised the companies’ dedication to enhancing customer journeys, making trains a competitive option for short-haul European routes. The Air&Rail offer provides a single booking for the entire journey, with guaranteed seat allocation on the next available flight or train in case of delays.

Members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme enjoy various benefits, including Miles accumulation, priority access, lounge access, and additional baggage allowance. Both Air France and KLM customers benefit from thorough check-in services and priority handling at their respective airports.

Since 2022, KLM customers transferring in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport can check in online from 30 hours before departure for their entire journey, including train travel on Eurostar. This is a time saver with a last check-in time up to 30 minutes before departure. Air France customers travel in 1st class on board TGV INOUI. KLM customers travelling in Business Class travel in Premium on Eurostar trains.

This summer, a 7th daily high-speed connection will be added between the Brussels-Midi/Zuid train station and Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

The Air&Rail Terminal is open daily from 05:30 until 18:30 pm.