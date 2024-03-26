United Airlines first airline to add larger overhead bins to Embraer E175 aircraft

United Airlines is adding larger overhead bins to their Embraer E175 jets operated by SkyWest. These new bins will provide 80% more space and fit up to 29 more carry-on bags per flight.

This is expected to significantly reduce the need for gate-checking bags, improving customer satisfaction and boarding efficiency. United plans to have 50 of these upgraded planes by the end of 2024 and potentially over 150 by 2026.

This is part of a larger effort by United to improve the passenger experience on both regional and mainline flights.