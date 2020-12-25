Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers left-hand engine failure on return to service flight

On 22 December, an Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX (registered C-FSNQ) was returning to the air after storage at Marana Pinal, Arizona, United States for a flight to Montreal, Canada. The aircraft carried no passengers, only 3 crew members.
Just after take-off, the crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure indication. The crew and airline dispatch/engineering controllers initially decided to continue to Montreal but the crew received an indication of a fuel imbalance from the left-hand wing and shut the left hand engine down. The crew declared a PAN PAN emergency and diverted to nearby Tucson for a safe landing.
[…] (Bloomberg) — An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max on a test flight suffered engine issues that forced the crew to shut down one of the plane's engines and make an emergency landing in Tucson, Arizona, Aviation24.be reported. […]
