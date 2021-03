Air Arabia Maroc announces the launch of two new routes from Marseille airport to Morocco.

From 28 March 2021, Morocco’s leading low-cost air transport will allow the cities of Fez and Oujda to reach the cities of Fez and Oujda from the Phocaean city.

The flights will take place on:

Marseille > Fez: Monday, Thursday, Sunday

Monday, Thursday, Sunday Fes > Marseille: Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Marseille > Oujda: Monday, Wednesday

Monday, Wednesday Oujda > Marseille: Monday, Thursday

by Aéroport Marseille Provence, le 11/03/2021