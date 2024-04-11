Ryanair announces 5 new destinations in record Summer 2024 programme for Marseille

Ryanair revealed its summer schedule for 2024 in Marseille, featuring 5 new destinations among a total of 62 exciting locations such as Limoges, Reggio di Calabria, Tirana, Wroclaw, and Zagreb.

With 7 aircraft stationed at Marseille, including 3 Boeing 737-8200 “Gamechangers,” representing a $700 million investment and supporting over 2,400 jobs, the airline aims to enhance connectivity and sustainability. The “Gamechanger” aircraft offer increased seating capacity, 16% lower fuel consumption, 40% reduced noise, and contribute to environmental efforts.

Ryanair anticipates transporting 2.9 million passengers this summer, fostering over 210 highly skilled aviation jobs. To mark the occasion, Ryanair launched a 3-day promotion with fares starting from €29.99, exclusively available on ryanair.com.

Elena Cabrera, Communication Manager for France, expressed Ryanair’s enthusiasm for the programme, emphasising the airline’s commitment to providing extensive travel options, employment opportunities, and affordable fares in Marseille.