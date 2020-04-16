New footage of Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

Almost one year after the fatal crash of an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation released a video of the accident and evacuation.

A recap of what happened: On 5 May, an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B (RA-89098) departed from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport for flight SU1492 towards Murmansk. Shortly into the flight, the pilots requested to return to Moscow for an emergency landing as the aircraft was hit by a lightning strike losing all electronics on board. 30 minutes after take-off – during the roll out – the aircraft burst into flames, veered left off the runway and came to a stop on the grass adjacent to the runway, the aircraft completely burned down.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation released a video of the accident and evacuation of the Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet that crashed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in Russia on May 5, 2019 #SU1492 pic.twitter.com/4RlSdHjcjZ — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) April 15, 2020