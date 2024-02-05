Rossiya Sukhoi Superjet 100, operating for Aeroflot, skids off Saransk Airport runway, Russia

On 5 February, a Rossiya Russian Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B (registered RA-89113) operated domestic flight SU6165 for Aeroflot between Moscow Sheremetyovo and Saransk Airport, Russia. During landing at Saransk Airport, however, Sukhoi Superjet veered right off the runway and ended up in the snow.

The 87 passengers and 6 crew members safely left the aircraft via mobile stairs.

Rossiya Airlines commented on the incident in Saransk, calling the Superjet rolling off the runway “an aircraft derailment at the end of the run 5-7 meters to the right.”

The airline added: “According to preliminary data received from the pilot-in-command, this was due to a discrepancy between the actual condition of the runway and the declared parameters.”



Source: https://news.zerkalo.io/accidents/60413.html?c (Zerkalo – Russia)