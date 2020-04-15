Belgian Air Force Airbus A321 operates repatriation flight from Bamako, Mali

André Orban
Last night, the Belgian Air Force Airbus A321 registered CS-TRJ operated a repatriation flight (BAF634) from Bamako, Mali to Brussels Airport. Onboard, 97 citizens from 15 nationalities, including 11 South Koreans and also a few American citizens who were stuck in Mali.

The aircraft arrived safely at the military airport of Melsbroek this morning, after which the aircraft and the airport building, as well as the passengers’ baggage, were thoroughly disinfected by decontamination teams.

 

 

 

