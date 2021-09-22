Small plane crashed in Kiewit near Hasselt (Belgium): pilot died

A plane crashed at Kiewit near Hasselt on Wednesday afternoon around 16.30 for an unknown reason. The pilot died in the crash.

The aircraft, a Brügger MB-2 Colibri Ultra-Light registered F-PAMD, ended up on a meadow along the airport. It is not yet clear what caused a crash. The local police and the fire brigade and emergency services went to the scene and tried to resuscitate the unfortunate pilot, but the 59-year-old man from Zonhoven did not survive. He was alone in the crashed plane.

The aircraft is written off after being damaged beyond repair. The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been contacted.

The man was a member of the local Aero-Kiewit flying club. Kiewit aerodrome (EBZH) near Hasselt is the oldest airport in Belgium.

