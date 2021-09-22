Small plane crashed in Kiewit near Hasselt (Belgium): pilot died

A plane crashed at Kiewit near Hasselt on Wednesday afternoon around 16.30 for an unknown reason. The pilot died in the crash.

The aircraft, a Brügger MB2 Colibri Ultra-Light. ended up on a meadow along the airport. It is not yet clear what caused a crash. The local police and the fire brigade and emergency services went to the scene and tried to resuscitate the unfortunate pilot, but the 59-year-old man from Zonhoven did not survive. He was alone in the crashed plane.

The man was a member of the local Aero-Kiewit flying club. Kiewit airport near Hasselt is the oldest airport in Belgium.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been contacted.