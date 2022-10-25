Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 is refurbished and back in West Palm Beach

Donald Trump’s legendary Boeing 757 (registration N757AF) is definitely taking off again.

According to flight data studied and analysed by CNN and aviation consultants, Trump’s jet spent several hours over the past week performing pattern flights over a small airport in Lake Charles, in Louisiana, before heading to Palm Beach International Airport. Trump had previously indicated the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.

The return of the 31-year-old “Trump Force One” to its base of operations, just 15 minutes from his Mar-a-Lago residence, is a significant indicator that it is airworthy after four years of inactivity, but also that it may be used for the campaign for the mid-term elections in November.

A Boeing 757-200 of the passenger series has about 228 seats. Trump’s custom 757 has 43 seats, plus a master bedroom, guest suite, dining room, VIP area and custom kitchen.

In the last few months, Trump primarily flew in his much smaller eight-seat 1997 Cessna 750 Citation X registered N725DT. This plane has a small family crest painted on the fuselage, but does not have Trump’s giant name on its exterior.

