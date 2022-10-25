SWISS and Aeropers pilots’ union agree on cornerstones of a new collective labour agreement

SWISS and the Aeropers pilots’ association agreed at the weekend on the cornerstones of a new collective labour agreement (CLA). Following a formulation phase, Aeropers will submit the new CLA to its members for referendum approval. SWISS also reached an agreement with its ground staff social partners last week on annual salary adjustments for 2023.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and the Aeropers pilots’ association reached an agreement at the weekend after two further days of negotiations on the cornerstones of a new collective labour agreement (CLA) for SWISS’s cockpit personnel. The new CLA features improvements both in the plannability of pilots’ social lives and on the salary front. Once it has been fully formulated, Aeropers will present the new CLA to its members for their referendum approval.

“I am very pleased that, after almost two years of tough negotiations, we and Aeropers have been able to reach an agreement on the cornerstones of a new CLA for our cockpit personnel,” says SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx. “This is a substantial success for everyone involved which will restore the usual industrial calm for both our company and our customers. And I’m convinced that this new CLA will provide both a sound foundation for our pilots’ futures and the stability that is so vital to SWISS.”

Agreement also reached with ground staff social partners

SWISS also reached an agreement with its ground staff social partners last week on annual salary adjustments for 2023. The negotiations with kapers, SWISS’s social partner for its cabin personnel, on a new collective labour agreement are still underway. “I am confident that we will reach an agreement here, too, by the end of November,” says CEO Vranckx.

Zurich Airport 24-OCT-2022