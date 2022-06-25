Air Malta provides additional summer capacity

Air Malta announced today that following significant demand for air travel post-Covid, it has leased an additional aircraft to be able to offer added services from July up to October 2022. The Airbus A320 aircraft is being wet-leased from Getjet.

Speaking about this growth, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roy Kinnear, said, “It’s encouraging to see air travel rebound strongly and demand from customers who have longed to travel again, rising sharply. During April and May, we have carried over 267,000 guests across our 17 routes, achieving unprecedented seat load factors for both months. This additional aircraft will facilitate extra services on markets including Madrid, Prague, Lyon, and charter services to Warsaw.”

The airline’s Executive Chairman David G Curmi added, “These increases are further good news to the local travel and tourism industries which have passed through challenging times over the past years. The record levels of seat load factor being experienced by our airline are expected to continue in the coming months and during this month (June) we are operating with a network occupancy level greater than 90%. This additional capacity will help facilitate the increased demand for inbound tourism travel to Malta as well as boost travel opportunities to Maltese citizens wishing to travel overseas for holidays.”

This summer, with this additional aircraft, the Maltese national airline will operate with eight Airbus aircraft, all based in Malta.

Friday, 24th June 2022