GetJet Airlines enhances summer fleet with Airbus A320 for increased flexibility

GetJet Airlines, an IOSA-approved Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier, has bolstered its summer fleet by adding an Airbus A320-200 aircraft, bringing the total to eight. Registered as LY-CAP, this A320 features a single economy class with 180 seats and will serve European customers starting from April.

CEO R?ta Kulvinskait? underscores the fleet expansion’s importance in meeting client needs year-round, particularly during peak travel times. With a commitment to fast, flexible, and efficient wet-lease services, GetJet Airlines aims to cater to the rising demand for ACMI services.

The company’s diverse fleet, comprising Boeing 737-800, Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, reinforces its readiness to serve a global customer base. Since its establishment in 2016 by Aleksandr (Alex) Celiadin, GetJet Airlines has provided charter flights and ACMI services worldwide, serving esteemed clients like Vueling, Air Serbia, TUI Group, and others.