Air Antwerp to restart operations in September 2020

Air Antwerp announced it would not resume flights from Antwerp to London City Airport before 1 September 2020.

Air Antwerp says on its website: “All scheduled flights on the route Antwerp Airport-London City Airport are cancelled up to and including 31 August 2020 at this time. In addition, all mid-day flights WP120 and WP121 are cancelled up to and including 13 September 2020. Until further notice, the first flights to operate after this close-out period will be WP100-101 on Tuesday 1 September 2020.”

Passengers who hold “an Air Antwerp booking (WP code) on a flight between now and May 3rd‚ can change or cancel their reservation free of charge by contacting Air Antwerp Customer Services. If the booking was made via our codeshare partner (KL code)‚ the passengers must contact KLM.”

The regional airline stopped flying on 22 March 2020 and was supposed to restart in June. It had already blocked bookings until July before announcing it would skip the summer holiday.

On its side, London City Airport recently said to be ready to restart at the end of June.