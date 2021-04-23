Emirates launches special fares for travel from Brussels to exotic destinations

Emirates is launching a Limited time sale to inspire and encourage travellers, departing from Brussels, to reconnect with family and friends or explore new exotic destinations from spring to November 2021. With five attractive offers to the Indian Ocean and Asia, Emirates’ customers can make up for lost travel time.

Emirates special fares are all-inclusive economy class return fares from Belgium. They start at €499 to Bangkok and €599 to Phuket, Thailand; at €649 to Male, Maldives; €749 to Colombo, Sri Lanka; and €759 to Praslin in Seychelles.

Bookings have to be made between 23 April to 02 May, for travel between 28 April and 30 November. Emirates’ customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Passengers to these five destinations are welcome back for leisure travel and will have to refer to the governmental restrictions in place. For more information on travel requirements click here.

With daily departures from Brussels, Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of in-flight entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel before 31 December 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 01 December 2020, at no cost to customers. Policy details and more information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Emirates’ Economy Class customers can now enjoy even more personal space and privacy onboard with the ability to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight. These seats will be offered to all Economy Class customers holding a confirmed booking. Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, as these are subject to availability. Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from AED 200 to AED 600 (US$ 55 to US$ 165) per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on the flight sector. For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit: www.emirates.com.

Brussels, 23 April 2021