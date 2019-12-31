Aviation24.be’s top 10 stories of 2019

As the year — and the decade — come to a close, we thought we’d round up our 10 most popular articles of 2019. We would like to take the opportunity to wish our many readers an aviation-tastic 2020!
South African air traffic controllers assign special squawk to British Airways flight after South African Rugby World Cup victory
Study reveals permanent brain damage among pilots and cabin crew
CALL: Jet Airways stewardess wants to find her saviour from the Brussels Airport terror attack
[Video] Too close for comfort or not ? Iberia Airbus A330 lands seconds after take-off Lufthansa Boeing 747 at Miami Airport, United States
Boeing demonstrates folding wingtip on its new Boeing 777-9 model
Air China Airbus A330 catches fire at Beijing Airport, China
Boeing 747-281B of Fars Air Qeshm (EP-FAB) damaged in Doha, Qatar
Emirates Airline Airbus A380 goes around at Manchester, declares fuel emergency and diverts to London Heathrow
Engine of a SmartWings Boeing 737-800 shuts down in-flight, crew continues to Prague for another 2 hours and 20 minutes on remaining engine