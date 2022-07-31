Lufthansa pilots vote in favour of industrial actions over pay

During a ballot that ended today, Lufthansa pilots send a clear signal to the Lufthansa management as they clearly spoke out in favour of industrial actions: 93.2% (Lufthansa) and 95.7% (Lufthansa Cargo) of the pilots 97.6% (Lufthansa) and 99.3% (Lufthansa Cargo) voted to support German union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). The union demands a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots they represent and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

In a press release, VC said that the demands of the pilots are primarily about compensating for the loss of real wages. Another central point of the demands on the employer is the alignment of the remuneration system.

Doctor Marcel Gröls, VC board member tells: “We now need a modern and fair, internationally competitive remuneration structure in all professional groups. In the interest of our passengers, Lufthansa needs to find a solution in order to jointly create creative solution in the interest of the company and its employees.”

This positive ballot does not necessarily lead to strike action. But it is an unmistakable signal to Lufthansa that it takes the needs of the cockpit staff seriously.

Last Wednesday, trade union ver.di called on the about 20,000 ground employees of Deutsche Lufthansa AG to stage a warning strike.