European pilots see a summer of disruptions and ask EU and EASA to intervene

Years of cost-cutting, social dumping and COVID crisis management are now wreaking havoc in Europe’s aviation. A summer of disruptions, flight cancellations and aircrew fatigue has started and will likely worsen in the coming weeks.

This ECA (European Cockpit Association) Conference – representing 40,000 European airline pilots – mandates the ECA Executive Board to urge the EU Commission and EASA, national oversight authorities, airline managements and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that: