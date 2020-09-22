Boutique airline Vizion Air offers Air Antwerp’s Fokker F50 for charter flights

Ample overhead bin and wardrobe space is provided. The cabin cross-section is spacious and comparable to the Boeing 737 or 757, unlike cramped 3-abreast regional jets and turboprops.

Cabin noise levels are extremely low, typically below 77 dB throughout larger parts of the cabin (depending on flight stage). These low noise levels are achieved through features that include slow-turning, 6-bladed propellers and vibration absorbers. No cumbersome active noise control is used. In fact, the Fokker 50 is quieter than many regional jets and turboprops.

The Fokker 50 has the most headroom of any turboprop with 1.96 m standing height. Passengers flying the Fokker 50 also benefit from the generous air-conditioning capabilities that are unequalled in its class.

Air Antwerp’s sole Fokker F50 (OO-VLS) has resumed flights between Antwerp and London City on a 4-weekly basis (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) as of 14 September. Therefore it has a lot of free time available for charter flights. The cooperation with Vizion Air will enable the airline to fill some voids.