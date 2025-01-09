TUI unveils Lena, an AI explorer redefining travel inspiration

TUI has launched Lena, a virtual AI explorer, to inspire and inform travellers in Belgium and the Netherlands. Using real images, Lena offers dynamic, up-to-date insights into global destinations, sharing her adventures on TUI’s social media and blog.

Chosen by a panel of 2,000 testers, Lena adds a virtual dimension to TUI’s influencer team without replacing human creators. Transparency remains key—Lena will always disclose her AI identity. Developed by content agency Trojan Monkeys, Lena exemplifies the innovative use of AI to enhance customer experiences in travel.

From today, Lena’s virtual journeys will feature destination tours, travel tips, and inspiration, enriching TUI’s storytelling alongside personal accounts from human creators like Katrien Goris.