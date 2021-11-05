TUI Travel launches “Fair Travel” responsibly turned to the future, in particular for transportation

The Corona crisis fully hit the tourism sector. The tour operator TUI put this time to rethink travel so that travellers, and TUI, can contribute to a fair vacation and have a positive impact on the environment while offering opportunities for the local population. TUI launches Fair Travel today, a greener approach to travel by plane, car and city trips. Thanks to Fair Travel, travellers stay in housing with an ecological label, they support the local population and economy and invest in greener mobility.

Housing carriers of an ecological label

The accommodation offered in the Fair Travel offer is, for the most part, 4 or 5-star hotels with a label of sustainability recognised by the global sustainable Tourism Council. These dwellings are therefore constantly looking for durable solutions for energy, water, biodiversity and waste.

Population and local economy support

Investigations with our clients reveal that travellers attach great importance to the fact that their holidays contribute to the well-being of the local community. TUI, therefore, takes part in many projects that pursue this goal, mainly through the TUI Care Foundation. In addition, we make sure that food, beverages and ingredients are, as far as possible, bought locally.

Investment in more green mobility

Vacation transport is not limited to aircraft, but it also concerns electrical transfer buses on site, trains, electric vehicles used for a car holiday and the rental of these. A flight is still often the most effective way, and sometimes the only one, to get to your destination. However, when the train is a good alternative, we propose it. However, aviation can and must always become more sustainable. For years, Tui Fly has invested in a young fleet whose aircraft are much more economical and consume less fuel. The engines are also much quieter, which is a key priority for airport residents. A sustainable policy also makes a difference onboard, especially thanks to the sorting of waste and the reduced use of plastic and paper.

Together for responsible holidays

Thanks to Fair Travel, travellers contribute, with TUI, to a responsible vacation. A participation of 2 euros per person is planned in the amount of the trip and TUI undertakes to double it. Half is devoted to projects that support the local economy and population. The other half is invested in projects working for greener mobility.

Holidays for all

We will continue to travel, discover new horizons, contemplate beautiful nature, familiarise ourselves with other cultures or simply relax. Travel enriches us and we hope that future generations can continue to appreciate this wealth. We, therefore, make the choice of a more lasting alternative for the attractive holidays, without sacrificing comfort and at an attractive price.

November 5, 2021