TUI terminates agreement: TUI brand name may no longer be used by TUI Russia

TUI AG has terminated the brand use agreement with TUI Russia.

TUI Russia is not a company of the TUI Group. The last shares in TUI Russia were sold by the Hanover Group in 2021.

The existing brand licence agreement allows TUI Russia to use the TUI brand in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This agreement has now been terminated by TUI AG.

Fritz Joussen, CEO of TUI Group: “TUI condemns Russia’s attack and war against Ukraine. Our position is clear. The TUI brand must no longer be used by TUI Russia for its business and its brand presence.”