TUI survey among Belgians about their holiday plans for 2023: no big differences between Flemish and French-speaking Belgians

Most Belgian people continue to travel as previously despite more budget control due to the energy crisis

TUI, the largest travel organisation in Belgium, conducted a survey in December among 1000 Belgians (611 Flemings and 389 Francophones) about their holiday plans for next summer.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 Belgian households (60% Flemish and 40% Francophones), an equal number of men and women. The respondents are evenly divided into 4 age categories: 21-34, 35-49, 50-64 and 65+.

The big conclusion is that the majority of Belgian people have left all corona troubles behind and are happy to be able to go on holiday again as before.

However, the energy crisis is forcing many households to make savings, including on the holiday budget. However, vacation remains a basic need and only ranks fourth in savings, behind perks, restaurants and outings.

Travel plans

Slightly more than half of the Flemish respondents will definitely go on holiday in 2023 (52%) and the younger, the more convinced. One in four is still not sure (27%). For those who will travel, 30% plan one vacation and 40% plan two vacations. And 23% even want to go on holiday more than twice, especially the 65+ age group who can make the time for this.

48% of French-speakers are certain to go on vacation in 2023 and that 24% are still hesitant. The majority of French-speakers who say they are going on vacation in 2023 will go once a year (42%), 36% will go twice and 16% will go 3 or more times. It is mainly the 50+ who take the time to go away a minimum of twice a year.

Most Flemings (68%) will go on holiday as often as in previous years in 2023, but 13%, especially in the 21-34 age group, want to travel more frequently than before. More but shorter trips are the most common explanation, but respondents also indicate that they have a higher budget or more vacation days. For others, a changed private situation with more free time (children away from home, pension, career switch, etc.) offers opportunities to travel more often.

83% of French-speakers questioned go even further by saying that they will leave just as much, or even more than in the years before Coronavirus. For the most part, however, these trips will be more numerous but shorter. More frequent trips are most often the result of an increase in budget or vacation days or even a change in private situation that allows more free time (children away from home, retirement, change in work, …).

Yet 19% of Flemish people also plan to go on holiday less or perhaps not at all. Half of these respondents admit that there is less or no holiday budget and 24% even specifically mention the impact of the energy crisis. Among the over-50s, 1 in 3 have no need for a holiday and prefer to stay at home.

Francophones who will not leave in 2023 (28%) cite several reasons: the main one being a lack of budget (61%), followed by a desire to stay at home (43%), while 22% are waiting to pay their energy bill.

Booking period

Meanwhile, 14% of the Flemings surveyed have already booked their trip and 20% plan to do so in January or February. Most book their holiday a few months before departure (33%) and 15% bet on an interesting last minute. 18% are still undecided.

The tendency of recent years to book last minute seems to be over, as 69% are returning to pre-corona booking habits. And 13%, especially in the 21-34 age group, will book even earlier than before to take advantage of the early booking benefits and the widest choice of accommodation. Child-friendly hotels are especially important for young families and the scarce family rooms with a separate sleeping area for the parents are very popular.

The majority of French-speakers say they have not changed their booking behaviour: 68% of them will book at the same time as before Corona: a few months before departure for 41% of them, in the months to come ( before or during the month of February) for 22%.

Holiday budget

Half of the Flemish people have already determined their holiday budget in advance; the other half indicate that they do not have a fixed budget. For 63% of the respondents, the budget is the same as in previous years and for 7% it is even higher.

Travellers with a higher budget indicate that the same trip as in previous years has simply become more expensive (54%), while 32% want a longer stay and 19% want to experience a more luxurious holiday.

And yet 30% foresee a lower budget, especially for the age group under 50 years. What they will save on is equally divided: half will book a cheaper destination or accommodation and the other half will shorten the holiday somewhat.

In addition to the general inflation that makes life more expensive for everyone, 1 in 4 Flemish people now have a significantly more expensive private situation than before (bought a house, renovation, family expansion,…).

In these times of restrictions, more than half of French speakers have a precise idea of the budget they will spend on vacations, and the other half say they do not have a fixed budget. Francophones do not seem to save primarily on vacations and 57% say they will spend more or as much as before on travel. Other items of expenditure then go by the wayside: extras or shopping in general (60%), outings and events (54%) or restaurants (36%).

Travellers with a higher budget (16%) indicate that the same trip as in previous years will simply be more expensive (54%), while 32% are planning a longer stay and 19% are considering a more luxurious vacation.

But 35% of French-speaking holidaymakers are planning a reduced budget: 57% of them will book a less expensive destination or accommodation than in previous years and 35% will shorten their holidays.

Budget control

To keep control over the holiday budget, 26% of the Flemish respondents will compare more online and 24% plan to react more alertly to interesting offers. 15% book as early as possible to take advantage of all early booking benefits and 12% switch to an all-inclusive holiday. Ultimately, 19% also want to save on local expenses (excursions, rental car, restaurant,…).

To keep an eye on the budget, 18% of the Francophones say they will take advantage of promotions for quick booking, compared to 10% who expect last-minute promotions. And 33% say they compare and buy their trip online, while 11% want to book an all-inclusive trip with a tour operator so as not to have to take out their wallet once the trip has been paid for.

How to travel?

In terms of means of transport, the large majority of Flemish people remain faithful to previous trips: 34% will travel by plane as always and 31% will stick to their own car. 9% used to travel by plane and are now switching to the car, 4% do the opposite and 13% are still undecided. A minority of 4% will travel by bus or train.

As far as means of transport are concerned, the majority of Francophones are also returning to their habits: 32% will take the plane and 26% will take the car, as they have always done. 10% were travelling by plane but will leave by car in 2023, 8% will take the plane instead of the car and 10% are still undecided. 7% of they will continue to travel by bus or train.

Does geopolitics influence the wanderlust of the Belgians?

Six out of ten Flemish people do not allow their holiday plans to depend on the political stability in the world and for 70% of the respondents, climate change has no impact on their way of travelling. The older the traveller, the less geopolitical circumstances have an influence on his travel intention. In the group that is sensitive to this, political instability (25%) inhibits the desire for a holiday the most, followed by climate change (19%).

For 58% of French speakers surveyed, climate change has no impact on the way they travel. For 52%, political stability in the world will not influence their choice of vacation either. Finally, 45% of French speakers claim not to be held back by the energy crisis.