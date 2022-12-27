TUI Ski Express offers overnight trips to the Austrian Alps for Dutch guests – First train hit the rail

Launching this winter, the TUI Ski Express will travel weekly from Amsterdam and Utrecht to the Austrian alps. It will create a direct connection for those seeking a timeout in the mountains or simply wanting to go skiing. After all, Austria is the favourite skiing destination of the Dutch.

„Offering our customers a choice of transport is a great approach. We have this first pilot test at TUI Netherlands and I look forward to learning from the experience. What is successful in one market, we at TUI can quickly roll out to other markets. Sustainability and innovation are very important to all of us and the Netherlands are quite often pioneers. I’m curious about the experience. Will keep you updated on LinkedIn.” – Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group.

? Big news: The very first #TUI Ski Express hit the rail. ?

The special #train is a weekly direct service from The Netherlands ?? to the Austrian alps ??. In addition to its comfort and cosiness, the big bonus is a more #sustainable transport to winter sports.#feelaustria pic.twitter.com/M9lHcgcVXp — TUI Group (@TUIGroup) December 27, 2022