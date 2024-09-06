TUI sets ambitious growth plans in Türkiye with focus on sustainability and year-round tourism

TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel, during his visit to Ankara and Istanbul, reaffirmed TUI’s commitment to expanding its presence in Türkiye across all business segments.

Following a strong summer season, Ebel met with Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy and Turkish hoteliers to discuss growth opportunities. TUI aims to strengthen its collaboration with local hotel partners and expand its own hotel brands, currently boasting 33 hotels with over 25,000 beds. Recent additions include TUI BLUE Angora Beach and TUI MAGIC LIFE Beldibi.

TUI plans to promote Türkiye as a year-round destination, extending tourism into the fall and winter seasons, with a focus on new markets like Eastern Europe and non-European regions. Sustainability is central to TUI’s strategy, with Türkiye set to become the first carbon-free destination for TUI Hotels and Resorts, thanks to ongoing solar power projects.

Ebel emphasised Türkiye’s strong potential and its significance as a high-value destination, affirming TUI’s ambition to grow in all sectors, including tour operators, airlines, hotels, cruises, and activities, in partnership with Turkish stakeholders.