TUI resumes flights and travel packages to Rhodes

Following the improvement in the forest fire situation in the Greek tourist islands, TUI Group has announced the resumption of its flights to Rhodes from July 29. Earlier, they had temporarily suspended their flights due to the fires.

Other airlines continued their services while monitoring the situation. TUI Group assures customers that the situation in the north of Rhodes has returned to normal, allowing them to fulfil their promises to customers.

Tourists currently on the island are enjoying the entertainment programmes, including excursions and boat trips. Despite the fires, there were no significant early returns from customers, and those present on the island were relocated and provided with shelter.