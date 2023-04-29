TUI repays in full the financial aid from the German Economic Stabilisation Fund

Travel company TUI has repaid the remaining aid it received from the German Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF), including interest, following a successful capital increase as agreed.

The company TUI has now repaid all three state stabilisation packages worth €4.3bn it received since the beginning of the pandemic. TUI’s CEO Sebastian Ebel praised the company’s business model, sustainable travel demand and the support of shareholders and employees for making the repayment possible.

The company used the proceeds from the capital increase to repay a significant portion of its bank credit facility and reduced its undrawn KfW credit line.