TUI Netherlands holidaymakers in Morocco are safe after earthquake

Dutch holidaymakers booked with TUI in Marrakech and elsewhere in Morocco are safe following the recent earthquake. TUI reports that its hotels in Marrakech, where nearly a hundred Dutch tourists are staying, were not seriously damaged. Travellers had to briefly evacuate their hotels during the earthquake but can continue their vacations once safety is confirmed.

TUI is also working to ensure the safety of 125 individuals or groups are traveling elsewhere in Morocco. The earthquake primarily affected provinces like al-Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, causing buildings to collapse and forcing people to spend the night outdoors.

TUI does not operate flights from the Netherlands to Morocco and advises passengers to contact Transavia regarding flights. Transavia has not reported cancellations or increased bookings to Morocco since the earthquake.

KLM, Corendon, and Sunweb do not currently offer trips to Morocco, so they have no guests in the affected area.