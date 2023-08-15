TUI Hotels & Resorts growth continues to gain momentum

New TUI BLUE hotel projects signed in Asia and Africa

Number of planned new openings rises to 22 hotels

High level of guest satisfaction exceeded again at the start of the season

After five successful new hotel openings in summer 2023, TUI BLUE is continuing on its growth path. The global hotel brand of TUI Group is focusing on new holiday destinations in Asia and Africa. In recent weeks, 13 new management and franchise agreements were signed with international partners. This brings the total number of planned hotel openings to 22 hotels in 13 countries. TUI BLUE is also expanding for the first time in Bali and The Gambia. Both the Indonesian island and the country on the coast of West Africa offer holidaymakers tropical flair and a variety of cultural experiences. In addition, the portfolio in the trend destination Vietnam is being expanded.

“Our hotel business is performing strongly and we are driving projects across different brands of the Group at a high pace,” says Erik Friemuth, Managing Director TUI Hotels & Resorts. “With the growth of TUI BLUE, we are also expanding our targeted customer base in Asia and Africa. For example, our hotels in China will primarily welcome local holidaymakers.” Seven openings are currently planned for the coming year in China, Cambodia, Vietnam and The Gambia.

“TUI BLUE stands for individual holiday experiences with a local touch, a trend that is well received worldwide,” says Artur Gerber, Managing Director of TUI BLUE. “Our future partners want to make their hotels accessible to an international target group, but at the same time convey the uniqueness and culture of the respective country. TUI BLUE provides the best prerequisites for this.” This is also confirmed by the guest survey at the start of the high season. TUI BLUE was able to further increase its already above-average satisfaction ratings. 9 out of 10 holidaymakers would recommend the brand to others. In addition, the BLUE App was redesigned this summer. As a digital service assistant, it offers current and future guests inspiration as well as a wide range of options to design the holiday according to their wishes.