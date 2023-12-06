TUI Group inspires travellers on a WhatsApp channel

TUI Group has launched a new channel on WhatsApp to inspire travellers, becoming the first tourist group globally to use this broadcast channel. This move emphasises their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for customer communication.

With over two billion users, WhatsApp offers TUI a platform to share travel advice, stories, quizzes, and sustainability information several times a week in English. Additionally, in Belgium, TUI already operates a WhatsApp group in Dutch and French focused on delivering quick and fun promotional offers directly to customers based on their interests. This new channel complements their email and website communications, offering travellers immediate access to the best deals without checking emails or websites.

Users can easily unsubscribe or mute notifications at any time. To join and stay updated on TUI promotions in Belgium, customers can connect via the TUI Belgium WhatsApp group.