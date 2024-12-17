TUI Group expands in Asia with 22 new hotels, diversifying global presence

TUI Group plans to more than double its Asian hotel portfolio, adding 22 new hotels across China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and more by 2027. This expansion is driven by rising demand from Asia’s growing middle class and a focus on sustainable tourism.

Upcoming projects include the launch of TUI Suneo in China (2025), Robinson in Vietnam, and a contemporary luxury brand, The Mora, in Bali.

TUI operates 18 hotels across six Asian countries, with resorts in the Maldives, Thailand, and Sri Lanka among its longstanding destinations. Recent milestones include opening TUI Blue Maduzi in Bangkok and TUI Blue Berawa in Bali.

Sebastian Ebel highlighted Asia’s potential to broaden TUI’s customer base, reduce dependence on Europe, and promote sustainable, profitable growth.

TUI’s efforts include expanding Asian tourism offerings for European and Asian travellers, while initiatives like TUI Care Foundation projects in Bali and Thailand promote local employment and environmental sustainability.

With ongoing negotiations, TUI aims to solidify its role as a global leisure leader in Asia.