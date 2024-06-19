TUI Group expands in Africa with new destinations and hotels

TUI accelerates growth in sub-Saharan Africa, unveils new projects in Zanzibar and beyond

TUI Group is expanding its footprint in sub-Saharan Africa, developing new holiday destinations and increasing its hotel portfolio in the region. Following successes in Cape Verde, TUI is creating a new destination cluster in Zanzibar with additional hotels and flight connections.

CEO Sebastian Ebel highlighted the potential of Africa’s young, dynamic demographics for the service sector. TUI aims to attract customers from North and South America and the Middle East, while emphasising environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Plans include new Robinson Clubs in Zanzibar and Cape Verde, and further expansions in Senegal, The Gambia, and Kenya.

TUI’s integrated business model, which combines tour operators, hotels, cruises, and local activities, allows for comprehensive and sustainable development of new destinations. The TUI Care Foundation has been active in Zanzibar since 2016, focusing on training programmes, supporting local businesses, and reforestation efforts.

The opening of The Mora Zanzibar, TUI’s fourth hotel on the island, marks the beginning of a series of projects that will expand TUI’s presence in East Africa. The Group aims to replicate the success of Cape Verde, transforming Zanzibar into a popular year-round destination.

TUI’s expansion strategy is focused on profitable growth through new products and customer segments, reinforcing its position as a leading international leisure hotel company.