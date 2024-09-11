TUI expands tours & activities offering with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines partnership

TUI Group has strengthened its position in the Tours & Activities sector through a strategic partnership with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. The collaboration allows Fred. Olsen passengers to independently explore destinations with access to thousands of experiences via TUI’s Tours & Activities platform, integrated into Fred. Olsen’s digital channels.

This partnership offers flexible booking options for independent travellers at all ports of call, including excursions, museum tickets, and local activities. The move diversifies TUI’s portfolio and enhances passenger experiences, disrupting the cruise industry with more personalised exploration options.

Experiences include tickets to the Chocolate Museum in Cologne or a pass for the seven most famous archaeological sites in Athens, as well as activities including hiring a bike in Amsterdam, hop-on, hop-off buses in various cities and learning how to make tiramisu in Italy.