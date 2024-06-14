TUI Belgium sees record growth (78%) in last-minute bookings for June

Bookings for June, always a less obvious holiday month, looked even more difficult this year due to the elections and the European Football Championship. However, the persistent bad weather has completely reversed this trend. TUI, Belgium’s largest tour operator, reports a record increase in last-minute bookings. Compared to the same period in 2023, TUI recorded no less than 28% more reservations for the summer months last week and an increase of even 78% for last-minute departures in June.

Highlights

Bookings for June are up 78% compared to the same period in 2023.

Two-thirds of bookings are made immediately, and often for departures within a few days.

The most popular destinations are Spain (37% of bookings) and Greece (22% of bookings).

Bookings to warmer destinations such as Cape Verde and Egypt are also growing strongly (39% and 33% respectively).

The trend is similar in other European markets where TUI is active, such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Most last-minute bookings are for couples without children.

Many hotels are also organising special activities for football fans.

Reasons for the surge in bookings

The unseasonably cold weather in recent weeks.

The end of the school year for many Belgian children.

The desire to escape the crowds of the peak summer months.

TUI is optimistic that the strong demand for last-minute holidays will continue in the coming weeks.

Additional details

64% of bookings are made through a TUI shop or an independent travel agent.

Discounts for last-minute bookings in June are up to -55%.

The average booking price for a last-minute holiday to Spain is €550 per person.

Overall, TUI is a positive sign for the travel industry. It suggests that consumers are still eager to travel, even if they are booking their holidays at the last minute.