TUI Belgium records encouraging figures for Summer 2022 in January

Renewed interest in pre-corona destinations and travel formulas

With one country after another lifting the corona measures and even virologists looking positively at the summer, there is increasing confidence among Belgian travellers that most restrictions, tests and quarantines will soon be behind us. The high number of bookings recorded by TUI Belgium in January makes it clear that the Belgian is once again making plans for a carefree summer holiday. All-in resorts, by far the favourite choice of many families until before corona, are back. Even city trips, which were hit hardest by the pandemic, have started to gain momentum again.

TUI, the largest travel organisation in Belgium, looks back with satisfaction on the bookings in January, traditionally a strong booking month for the summer season. The number of reservations for July and August remained somewhat hesitant until December, but in January – and especially the past 2 weeks – there is wind in the sails. Now that more and more countries are phasing out or even abolishing the corona measures and virologists are also looking forward to the summer with confidence, TUI is recording even more bookings every day than during the month of January of the peak year 2019. And the Belgian again follows his real preference when determining his holiday destination.

About seven in ten Belgians book an all-in holiday, usually in resorts with many options for families. Due to the need for its own controlled bubble, this holiday formula has been somewhat avoided in the past 2 years, but for the summer of 2022, the budget-friendly all-in formula will be back again.

Spain was once again the most popular destination in January with 35% of bookings. The Costas have a status quo compared to January 2019, but the Balearic Islands recorded a growth of 5% last month. The Canary Islands are the absolute frontrunner with a growth of 16% compared to January 2019.

Greece is also doing very well: one in four Belgians who books a holiday by plane will go to a Greek island this summer. Greece is a very popular destination in many European countries. As a result, many hotels will be fully booked quickly and the chance of last minutes is virtually excluded.

The most spectacular news, however, is the return of Turkey with no less than 20% more bookings than in January 2019. The Turkish Riviera, known for its high-quality all-in resorts with an excellent price-quality ratio, is even the best-booked destination in the entire TUI offer.

Many Belgians wanted to experience their holiday close to home during the corona period and booked a car holiday within Belgium or to a neighbouring country. This trend continues to this day. France is still the most popular destination with 30% of bookings, but Austria is recording the strongest growth with a 20% market share.

City trips are also being rediscovered, and the classic southern European cities in particular score this summer. London, which used to be in the top 3, is still struggling due to the strict corona measures of the UK and the mandatory international passport as a result of Brexit.

The Belgian also spends more on his summer vacation. For a holiday by plane, the average budget per person is € 1330, an increase of 8% compared to 2019. A budget of € 450 has been set aside for a car holiday, 20% higher than in 2019. And a city trip can also cost an average of € 400 or 12% more than three years ago.

The main departure month is July, followed by May.

Top 5 flying holidays (countries)

1. Spain

2. Greece

3. Turkey

4. Egypt

5. Tunisia

Top 5 flying holidays (destinations)

1. Turkish Riviera (Antalya)

2. Rhodes

3. Tenerife

4. Crete

5. Gran Canaria

Top 5 car holidays (countries)

1. France

2. Austria

3. Spain

4. Italy

5. Germany

Top 5 car holidays (destinations)

1. Tyrol

2. Costa Bravac

3. Lake Garda

4. Languedoc-Roussillon

5. Provence

Top 5 city trips

1. Rome

2. Paris

3. Barcelona

4. Valencia

5. Lisbon