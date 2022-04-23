TUI Belgium, formerly known as Jetair, celebrates 50th anniversary

Birthday Party for the 50 years of TUI/Jetair

Last night a live festive party took place in Skyhall of Brussels Airport to celebrate the 50 years of TUI/Jetair, an event that was postponed a few times for known reasons.

The TUI distribution team was festively dressed for the occasion. An enthusiastic audience enjoyed the evening to the fullest, suffused with music, live DJs, shows, etc.

Add delicious food & drinks and a raffle… and you can guess that it was a long night.

In 1956, Ostend-born Gérard Brackx decided to operate a coach from his father-in-law’s garage and to organise trips.

In 1971, he founded the tour operator Jetair. Initially, as a specialist in Spain, he took Belgian holidaymakers by plane to Benidorm and Mallorca. In the years that followed, the offer diversified and Jetair became a versatile tour operator.

In 1996, the German tourism group TUI AG took a 30% stake in the company.

In 2001, TUI became a 100% shareholder of Jetair. Scaling up brings many benefits to the business such as brand awareness, new products, new brochures, etc. It was also during this period that the famous logo, the TUI “smile”, made its appearance.

Source: Travel Magazine, TUI Belgium