TUI Belgium cancels all package holidays to Rhodes up to and including next Friday, July 28.

Holidaymakers are currently unable to stay in the area affected by forest fires in the south of Rhodes. It is not yet known when the hotels will reopen there. The vast majority of TUI Belgium guests stay in the north of Rhodes, where the hotels are still open. The water and electricity supply are quite unstable on the island and a number of roads have been closed, because the forest fires have not yet been extinguished.

Given this uncertain situation and because TUI cannot offer the service on-site that travellers can expect, TUI has decided to cancel all package holidays to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28 July. All travellers involved will receive a personal message about this. TUI also wants to accommodate them as much as possible and, if desired, propose an alternative holiday.

The situation on site is closely monitored by TUI. The flights will still be operated on the scheduled dates to pick up the travellers on-site and bring them back to Belgium.