The VTB Reizen brand is integrated into TUI Tours

The VTB Reizen brand has been around for almost a century and has grown steadily over the years to become, in Flanders, the largest organiser of quality and culturally inspired group tours, with Dutch-speaking professional tourist guides. As part of TUI’s transformation, focused on efficiency, it was decided to end the activities of the VTB Reizen brand from the summer season of 2021.

A large part of VTB Reizen’s popular product line will now be offered under the TUI Tours brand. TUI will also continue to work with the tour guides of VTB Reizen, in whom it has full confidence. The TUI brand will thus be broadened and strengthened.

Due to the rapid acceleration of digitisation and the great complexity of the product, TUI has also decided to stop organising tailor-made individual tours. It goes without saying that TUI wishes to remain active in this growing market. To this end, a strategic partnership has been set up with Worldia, a digital platform for tailor-made travel, in which TUI will no longer act as a tour operator but as a distributor. This platform offers TUI shops and online customers the ability to personalise products and get real-time information on availability and price.