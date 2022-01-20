“The Rhodes Co-Lab”: TUI and Greece launch futures lab for sustainable tourism

TUI Group, TUI Care Foundation, Government of the Southern Aegean Region work together

Rhodes to become a beacon for sustainable transformation of holiday destinations

Fritz Joussen, CEO TUI Group: “Sustainable transformation needs partnership. Greece, the Aegean and TUI invite the tourism industry to work together to develop the sustainable destination of the future.“

TUI Group, TUI Care Foundation and the Government of the Region of the Southern Aegean launch the “The Rhodes Co-Lab”. The aim is to develop Rhodes into an international beacon for the sustainable development of holiday destinations. The Co-Lab will work with the local tourism industry and international partners to find concrete solutions and develop and implement them on Rhodes. In addition, a think tank will be set up on Rhodes to bring together international experts and strengthen and further develop the sustainability transformation of the tourism sector. The Co-Lab supports the sustainability initiatives of the government of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the South Aegean Region and is part of TUI’s long-term Sustainability Agenda. The launch was marked by a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss The Rhodes Co-Lab and its role in the international and Greek tourism industry.

All three partners are committed to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, the Paris Agreement and the EU’s goal to be climate neutral by 2050. Holiday destinations play a decisive role in achieving the sustainability goals of tourism. Therefore, concrete first steps must be taken promptly. Small changes on the ground can have a big impact if all partners work together. Together, the partners want to, will and can actively tackle the sustainability transformation – in partnership and in a practical way. This is what they declared at the official launch of the initiative.

“I think Greece is a country that is clearly turning a page. It’s leaving behind a decade of crises, of pain. And I think it’s a country that is really looking to embrace the challenges of the future. It is important to point out that in the United Nations sustainability goals, we do not just talk about environmental ecological sustainability, but also about social and economic sustainability. And we will work very hard to make this project a success,” says Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

“Tourism brings many positive impacts – it is a force for good. Without tourism, destinations lack investment and direct spending by travellers. Without tourism, there is hardly any basis for economic prosperity in most destinations. As the largest economic sector in destinations, it also contributes to more social participation. The Co-Lab can serve as a laboratory for sustainable tourism of the future and strengthen and further develop these impacts. It will thus create role models and blueprints for other destinations. We invite everyone in the tourism industry to join forces and contribute ideas and innovations to The Rhodes Co-Lab. In this decade of sustainable transformation, the Co-Lab will show how a holistic approach to greater sustainability can work – for the people who live in destinations, for travellers, for the environment and for the tourism industry,” says Fritz Joussen, CEO of TUI Group.