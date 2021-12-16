Spain top TUI Belgium destination for the Christmas holidays

Although there are 40% fewer travellers this Christmas holiday than in 2019, Belgium’s largest travel organisation TUI is relieved when comparing it with 2020 when an organised Christmas holiday abroad was not possible due to general negative travel advice.

The current figures confirm the increasing conviction of Belgians that a carefree holiday abroad is perfectly possible if the corona guidelines are respected. The vast majority opt for a holiday within Europe. As a result, Spain can further strengthen its position as the most popular holiday destination. But there are also busy flights to popular non-European destinations that have only recently been reopened. In fact, ski holidays are doing well despite the conditions and France is strengthening its position as a favourite winter sports destination.

Spain has been the most popular holiday destination for Belgians for years. This Christmas holiday, no fewer than 2 out of 3 Belgians choose to stay under the Spanish sun, equally divided between the Spanish Costas and the Canary Islands. The exceptionally strong demand for Spain is mainly due to the fact that, except for the Passenger Location Form, there are no further requirements or restrictions when returning to Belgium. The Spanish top destinations are Tenerife, the Costa Blanca (Benidorm) and the Costa del Sol.

The non-European destinations were only restarted by TUI in October after an internal evaluation of the sanitary situation and the possibility of a pleasant holiday experience on-site. As a result, Turkey, Egypt, Mexico, Cape Verde and the Dominican Republic had a short booking season before the Christmas holidays. The flights to these countries are less numerous than 2 years ago, but they leave almost fully booked.

The Christmas holidays also stand for winter sports. Ski holidays are even doing well with only 9% behind the Christmas holidays of 2019. The French Alps, for years the top destination for ski enthusiasts, already accounted for half of the bookings in 2019. At the end of the year, France’s share will even climb to 65%. The main reason for this success lies in the second week of the Christmas holidays. Then the holiday ends for the French themselves. As a result, there is an exceptionally large availability in terms of accommodations. The price is, therefore, much lower because the demand does not exceed the supply. Many Belgian skiers see this holiday week as a great opportunity.

France is also gaining additional market share from Austria, which is losing a third of its number of travellers due to stricter corona measures such as the temporary lockdown at the beginning of this month.